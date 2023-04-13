‘A living nightmare’: Father dies after swallowed by snow in freak accident

A California father was buried in snow and killed in a freak accident. (Source: KMAX, KOVR, MELISSA CASSEM, CNN)
By Ashley Sharp
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR/CNN) - A father in California has died in what is being called a freak accident after he was buried in snow.

Placer County in the Sierra Nevada mountains has been hit hard with snow, and dangers linger for people’s homes in the area even though spring has arrived.

“Our dream house literally became a living nightmare,” Melissa Cassem, after her husband’s death, said.

According to Cassem, she left their home to check on her husband outside when he didn’t return. But she found a mountain of snow where he was supposed to be.

Snow from the home’s second story collapsed and ended up burying him underneath.

“He was trapped in there with the generator running with snow on top of him,” Sara Marcantonio, Cassem’s sister, said.

Cassem climbed the 16-foot snowbank to try and save her husband, but it swallowed her too.

“I couldn’t breathe from the moment I fell in there. You could smell the gas,” Cassem said.

She attempted to give CPR to her husband while climbing up for air.

One of Cassem’s children then helped call 911 using the cell phone’s SOS feature.

About 90 minutes later, first responders arrived, but it was too late.

Cassem said her husband died of carbon monoxide poisoning after being trapped right next to the generator under the heavy snowbank.

“I’m trying to figure out how you put pieces back together for the sake of my kids, and it’s a grief I’ve never known,” she said.

The Cassem family said they are choosing to focus not on the final moments but on their carefree father who put others first.

“He really loved them. And I think life is short and Jason knew that. He spent as much time as he could with his family,” Marcantonio said.

Copyright 2023 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Madison: Student dies at off-campus residence
Crash
Police: Woman killed in crash, driver to face multiple charges
Police investigating near Danny's Pub
One person shot in downtown Madison
Wisconsin is getting a new area code
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media

Latest News

FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose...
Report: Justice Clarence Thomas sold real estate to donor, didn’t report deal
A pedestrian walks under a sign advertising the NRA Convention, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in...
Top 2024 hopefuls to address NRA convention after shootings
FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, Feb. 28, 2023, in...
Montana close to becoming 1st state to completely ban TikTok
Protesters speak out against Florida's six-week abortion ban bill.
Florida GOP passes 6-week abortion ban; DeSantis signs it
FILE - In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, House Foreign Affairs...
China sanctions US Congress member for Taiwan visit