Mentorship program supports women aspiring to work in criminal justice

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Women aspiring to work in the criminal justice field participated in law enforcement scenarios with their Madison Police Department mentors Wednesday.

The new University of Wisconsin Women in Criminal Justice Mentoring Program is the first women-focused criminal justice mentoring program at University of Wisconsin- Platteville. The program started last year with a speed mentoring event, which paired mentors and mentees.

During Madison Police Department’s event Wednesday, UW-Platteville students learned how to pull finger prints and received gun safety training. Senior Capri Repinski said she appreciated the hands-on experience from the mentoring program.

“It’s really nice that its female centered,” said Repinksi. “In the college it’s really classroom-based and so to get on that hands on its very knowledgeable on what it actually entails out in the field.”

The UW-WICJ Mentoring Program is a collaboration between UW-Platteville’s Department of Criminal Justice and Social Sciences, the Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigation and the UW-Madison Center for Law, Society, and Justice. MPD said they hope to bring this program to other UW System schools.

A career fair followed the mentorship event Wednesday night.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.