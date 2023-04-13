Motorcycle rider dead after crash in Jefferson County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A motorcycle rider has died after colliding with a vehicle in Jefferson County, officials reported Wednesday.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 6:25 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 106 at Mehring Road in the Town of Sullivan.

According to the agency’s report, investigators believe the driver of a vehicle was going northbound on Mehring Road when the vehicle came to a stop sign on State Highway 106. As the driver pulled onto the highway to go westbound, the vehicle collided with a motorcycle going eastbound on the highway.

The sheriff’s office noted that the motorcycle rider suffered critical injuries and died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle received minor injuries, officials added.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this crash.

