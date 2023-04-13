Oregon business evacuated for bomb threat, no explosive devices found

OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Oregon electric utility manufacturer was evacuated Thursday after a note implying a bomb may be present was found at the business, according to police who added that no bomb was found.

Oregon Police Department officers responded around 9:30 a.m. to MidCentral Electric on the 800 block of Market Street after an employee found the note.

Employees were evacuated and police had a K9 unit sweep the building. No explosive devices were found. The area was deemed safe and employees were able to return to the building.

Anyone with information on the incident was encouraged to call OPD at 608-835-3111.

