Police: Suspect who was holed up in Indiana apartment shooting at officers has died

Indiana State Police is investigating after a suspect exchanges gunfire with police in Kendallville Wednesday.(Staff)
By WPTA Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - The Indiana State Police said a shooting suspect in is confirmed to be dead after an hours-long standoff.

Sgt. Brian Walker with the state police says as of 6:05 a.m. Thursday, officers were able to gain entry into the apartment where the shooter was barricaded.

They said the shooter was taken away in an ambulance, where he died.

Indiana State Police said the standoff began Wednesday evening and persisted into Thursday after a man fired shots at police officers, police said.

Walker says over 200 officers were at the scene. No officers were injured during the standoff.

Officials also said the two residents inside the apartment building were not injured.

Walker said the shooter fired several hundred shots throughout the standoff.

No injuries were reported as of midnight. One man said that a bullet pierced the hood of car as he drove by, unaware of what was unfolding.

Another man said he was across the street and took cover when he heard the shots.

Officers said the suspect barricaded himself in an apartment on the second floor of the complex. Walker said there were neighbors in nearby apartments who couldn’t immediately get out because of safety concerns.

Police say the scene is in the process of cleanup.

