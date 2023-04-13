‘Reporting for Doody’ Sun Prairie dog waste cleanup business ramps up this spring

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It may not be a job for everyone, but someone has to do it.

“Reporting for Doody” pet waste cleanup serves over 120 clients in the Madison area and this time of year is the busiest for Thomas and Rachel Dietz’s business.

”As soon as the snow melts, people look out in their back yard, especially who have two, three, four dogs and they see the waste piles out there and they’re like ‘No way,’” Thomas Dietz said.

The Sun Prairie-based service started as a side hustle in 2019 by the Dietz couple. Thomas works a 9-to-5 job as a network engineer, but he hopes with the growth of his business, he can make this his full-time gig.

Dietz is also a veteran which attributes to the name “Reporting for Doody.” He also aims to serve disabled veterans with dogs.

“A lot of our customers rely on this service too who have disabilities, some are blind and they own dogs and they just can’t get out in their yard. So that gives it an extra good feeling that at least we’re helping as well,” Dietz said.

Dietz hopes to grow the business to have franchises across the Badger State and even coast to coast.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.