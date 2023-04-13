State Rep. Shelia Stubbs tapped for Dane County Human Services Director

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County’s largest department will be getting a new director, the county executive’s office announced.

State Representative and former County Board Supervisor Shelia Stubbs (D-Madison) was selected to be the county’s next Human Services Director.

Along with being on the Dane County Board for 16 years, Stubbs has served five years as Chair of the Board’s Health and Human Needs Committee, which oversees the Department of Human Services.

“County government makes an impactful difference in the lives of so many and I’m honored to have the opportunity to return to what I consider ‘home,’” Stubbs said. “Dane County Human Services has a long, proud legacy in this community and I’m grateful to the County Executive for this opportunity to lead this important work.”

Stubbs became a state representative in 2018 and has served as Chair of the Legislature’s Black Caucus, Co-Chair of the Speaker’s Task Force on Racial Disparities, and as a member of the Assembly Corrections Committee, the executive’s office said.

Stubbs’ start date is subject to her approval by the County Board, with late May being the earliest, the executive’s office explained.

The Department of Human Services manages support programs like Joining Forces for Families and Building Bridges. They also run facilities like the Beacon Homeless Day Resource Center.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.