Summer-like Weather Continues

Highs Near 80 Today and Friday
Highs Near 80 Through the Middle of the Week
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
  • Lots of Sun in the Coming Days
  • Windy and Cooler This Weekend
  • Weekend Rain Chances
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunny and warm weather is expected to continue through Friday before clouds and rain chances move in for the weekend.  A large and stationary ridge of high pressure will continue to influence our weather. It will bring quite a bit of sunshine and well above average temperatures.  High temperatures will be around 80 degrees today and in the upper 70s for Friday.  Our average maximum temperature for this time of year is 56 degrees.

Due to warm temperatures, strong wind an low humidity levels, the National Weather Service has posted a Red Flag Warning from 11:00am until 8:00pm. Please exercise caution when using outdoor fires or using equipment that causes sparks.

Changes are coming though, and by Saturday our next weather maker will arrive. It will bring the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms as well as cooler temperatures.

What’s Coming Up...

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. High: 80. Wind: SW 10-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 52. Wind: S 10.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. High: 79.

Saturday: Partly sunny and breezy with rain developing in the afternoon. High: 77.

