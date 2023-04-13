Suspect identified in deadly Madison hit-and-run

Officials released a vehicle description of the suspect vehicle in a fatal Madison hit-and-run.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department released the name of the suspect sought in connection with a hit-and-run crash in February that killed a pedestrian and his dog.

In an update, MPD accused Tiambra Walker of being the driver of the blue 2012 Chevrolet Malibu that struck the 66-year-old man and the dog as they were walking on Schroeder Road, near Struck Street on the night of February 15.

While Walker was allegedly behind the wheel, the MPD update continued, a toddler was in the car with her.

Officials released a description of the suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Madison.(City of Madison Police Department Wisconsin Crime Alert Network)

MPD’s update did not indicate that Walker had been taken into custody. A police spokesperson explained her lawyers had been in touch with MPD officers and the department expects them and the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office to work out a date that she will turn herself in.

The update notes 60 members of the police force and civilian staff have participated in the investigation since the hit-and-run happened.

The pedestrian was identified as Stephen Fleck, and the Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that he died from injuries sustained in the crash.

