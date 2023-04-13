United Way of Dane County to host third annual Golf Scramble
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - United Way of Dane County is set to host their third annual Golf Scramble in Cottage Grove in May.
Participants can either enter as a foursome or a single golfer in a four-person golf scramble setup.
Funds from the golf competition will support family well-being, specifically early childhood, education, income and health, United Way said. Along with the competition, golfers can enter a raffle and help organize packs of essential items for families in need.
The scramble is scheduled for Friday, May 12 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove. The agenda includes the following:
- 11 a.m.- Registration opens, lunch and volunteering begins
- 11:45 a.m.- Ball toss contest
- 12 p.m.- Shotgun start
- 5:00 p.m.- Dinner buffet, cash bar and raffle ends
- 5:30 p.m.- Raffle prizes and team prizes announced
Anyone interested in going can purchase tickets online with recommended donations of $15 for a single golfer and $600 for a foursome.
Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.