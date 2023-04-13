University of Wisconsin professors receive fellowship awards

Sought-after award grants money to support research

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three University of Wisconsin professors have been awarded a sought-after fellowship.

English Professor Elizabeth Bearden, Public Affairs Professor Jason Fletcher, and Geoscience Professor Stephen Meyers have received 3 of a total 171 2023 Guggenheim Fellowships, UW announced. There were 2,500 total applicants across the U.S. and Canada.

Bearden studies early modern literature and focuses on the use of verbal description for visual representation. Her second book, released in 2019, won the Tobin Siebers Prize for Disability Studies in the Humanities, UW explained.

Fletcher’s research focuses social networks and their effects on children’s physical and mental health, focusing on how early life experiences impact later life. He won a William T. Grant Foundation Award to support his research into genetics and social settings in child development.

Meyers founded the Tadada Scientific Lab, which combines science with music, art, poetry and more. His research explores the paleoclimate. His Fellowship award is part of the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation’s Climate Change Fund, UW said.

The Guggenheim Foundation was founded in 1925 and has awarded over $400 million in Fellowship awards.

