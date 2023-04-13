Unlikely participant: Goose joins runners in half-marathon

Video shows a goose flapping its wings as it runs along the historic Ward Parkway with a crowd of marathoners. (Source: Jack Dolan / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Gray News/TMX) – Half-marathon runners in Missouri were joined by an unlikely participant over the weekend.

A goose was spotted trotting alongside runners in the Rock the Parkway half-marathon in Kansas City on Saturday.

A video shared by Jack Dolan shows the goose flapping its wings as it runs along the city’s historic Ward Parkway with a crowd of marathoners.

At first, the goose seems to keep up, but then it tries to race ahead of them.

This year’s first-place finisher was Josh Baden, with a time of 1:10:22.4, organizers said.

The Rock the Parkway half-marathon benefited Children’s Mercy, a nonprofit pediatric hospital in Kansas City.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

UW-Madison: Student dies at off-campus residence
Crash
Police: Woman killed in crash, driver to face multiple charges
Police investigating near Danny's Pub
One person shot in downtown Madison
Wisconsin is getting a new area code
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media

Latest News

FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose...
Report: Justice Clarence Thomas sold real estate to donor, didn’t report deal
A pedestrian walks under a sign advertising the NRA Convention, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in...
Top 2024 hopefuls to address NRA convention after shootings
FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, Feb. 28, 2023, in...
Montana close to becoming 1st state to completely ban TikTok
Protesters speak out against Florida's six-week abortion ban bill.
Florida GOP passes 6-week abortion ban; DeSantis signs it
FILE - In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, House Foreign Affairs...
China sanctions US Congress member for Taiwan visit