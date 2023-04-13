Wildfire reported at Fort McCoy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fort McCoy officials are reporting a wildfire Wednesday night on the northeast border of the military installation.

Fort McCoy officials noted that they are working with local and regional fire departments to determine the severity of the fire.

“Preventing loss of life and property damage is the main priority at this time,” a statement from the military installation said.

Officials asked nearby residents to follow guidance from local fire departments.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated as details develop.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.