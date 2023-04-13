Wildfire reported at Fort McCoy

Fort McCoy
Fort McCoy(Colton Molesky)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fort McCoy officials are reporting a wildfire Wednesday night on the northeast border of the military installation.

Fort McCoy officials noted that they are working with local and regional fire departments to determine the severity of the fire.

“Preventing loss of life and property damage is the main priority at this time,” a statement from the military installation said.

Officials asked nearby residents to follow guidance from local fire departments.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated as details develop.

