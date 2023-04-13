Wildfires burn lands outside Necedah and near Fort McCoy

Large wildfire reported in Juneau Co. near the community of Necedah. (Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Twitter)

NECEDAH, Wis. (WMTV) – Multiple fire crews remain on the scene of the large wildfire near Necedah.

The blaze, which ripped through approximately 100 acres on Wednesday, outside Necedah prompted evacuations that night, with residents finding shelter in nearby hotels. The Dept. of Natural Resources had warned that several structures were in the path of the flames, although officials currently consider the wildfire contained. The DNR explained that the fire burned in oak, jack pine and grass.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire. There have been no reports of injuries.

Necedah Fire Chief Steve Bezemek said Thursday morning his department plans to keep resources on site to monitor for any hotspots through the day. The DNR stated that the fire started in the Township of Necedah and evacuations are underway near 19th Street West, 12th Avenue and 11th Avenue. Juneau County Emergency Management posted an evacuation notice, telling people to go to Necedah Veterans Memorial Hall. Around two dozen people were evacuated, officials said.

Through Wednesday evening, two Blackhawk helicopters with the Wisconsin National Guard had been making bucket drops to slow the spread of the fire. In addition to the Blackhawk helicopters, the DNR listed the number of crews that participated in putting down the flames, including eight heavy units, seven engines, one DNR air attack, one County heavy dozer, two USFS engines, one USFW engine and marsh master, and one correctional camp crew. Fire crews from Necedah, Cutler, Armenia, and Tomah are also working to put out the fire, as well as the US Fish & Wildlife and US Forest Service.

At Fort McCoy, Army officials reported Wednesday a wildfire on the northeast border of the military installation. They explained their emergency crews are working with local and regional agencies to gauge the severity of the fire, adding, “preventing loss of life and property damage is the main priority at this time.”

Earlier in the day, Fort McCoy stated it planned to conduct prescribed burns on Wednesday. It did not say if the wildfire was connected to those burns.

Red Flag Warning

DNR is expected to issue its second Red Flag alert in as many days, warning of the serious potential of more wildfires breaking out. On Wednesday, prior to these two blazes, the agency had placed the entirety of southern Wisconsin, 41 counties in all, under an extreme fire danger.

The high risk of wildfires prompted Gov. Tony Evers to declare a state of emergency, saying his main priority is to protect Wisconsinites ‘from the destructive danger of wildlife.’ State officials urged the public to be careful with any activities that could lead to a wildfire.

Necedah Evacuation

The Salvation Army is working with residents in the Necedah area who need temporary housing in finding hotel rooms. Kathleen Engelman, an incident commander for the Salvation Army, said they’re trying to lift people’s spirits up.

The American Red Cross of Wisconsin said a team is on the way to the area with water, comfort items and shelter resources, if needed. Red Cross officials said the organization will staff and supply a reception center in the town, which it noted has a population of 931 people.

“It’s a very emotional time for everybody here,” Engelman said. “And we just, you know, we prayed. And we also have animals here, and so it’s been a challenging time and we just lift our spirits and give it to God.”

