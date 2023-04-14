2023 Golden Badger Award recipients announced at Wisconsin Film Festival

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Film Festival announced the winners of 2023 Golden Badger Awards Thursday during the opening night of the this year’s festival.

The three winning films were “Carol & Janet,” “Friday Night Blind,” and “Of Wood.”

The Golden Badger Award honors films that represent excellence in Wisconsin filmmaking.

“Getting the Golden Badger is pretty amazing,” “Friday Night Blind” filmmaker Robb Fischer said.

Fischer’s film was among over 200 up for consideration.

Working in the industry for 35 years, Fischer said receiving this year’s award was a special moment.

“To know we were one of three selected just means so much as a Wisconsin filmmaker to know that your state is honoring you in that way,” Fischer said.

Owen Klatte, the director of “Of Wood,” shared a similar reaction.

“It’s great,” Klatte said. “I put a lot of effort into this film, and it’s really nice to see it recognized. It’s just nice to show the kind of things that can be done in Wisconsin.”

The three films will be screened at Shannon Hall during the Wisconsin Film Festival Saturday April, 15, starting at 3:15 p.m.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.