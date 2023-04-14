6 bridges on John Nolen Dr. to be reconstructed thanks to $15 million grant

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of Madison’s most traveled paths will be getting an update, thanks to some help from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

A $15 million grant will be put toward John Nolen Drive Bridge Reconstruction. The City of Madison will receive the funds as part of the $300 million Bridge Investment Program, one of the Biden-Harris Administration’s infrastructure programs, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced.

On Friday, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway stood alongside Congressman Marc Pocan and White House officials at Olin Park to celebrate the project. The city announced that they are well into the design phase and construction on the six bridges will liekly begin in 2025.

“Our main focus is on improving safety for all users, including pedestrians, bicyclists, transit riders, and of course, drivers,” Rhodes-Conway said. “The improvements will make it safer for people to cross and enjoy access to our new lake front. And the new widened paths will provide ample space for pedestrians and cyclists and provide a better experience for everyone.”

Rhodes-Conway said the path is traveled more than any other in the area and with a lot of use comes a lot of wear and tear, adding the bridges date back to 1965.

“If you invest in America, if you invest in its people, if you invest in its infrastructure, nobody will ever beat America,” Mitch Landrieu, Advisor to the President and White House Infrastructure Coordinator said. “We’ll prepare ourselves for the 21st century and build a better America that creates an economy from the bottom up and the middle out, which is specifically to say not top down because it never gets down to the bottom.”

Landrieu emphasized the amount of high-paying labor work the construction will provide, adding that there has never been a better opportunity to build things in America.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.