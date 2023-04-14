Bicyclist suffers serious injuries in Dane Co. crash

How to have a successful and safe biking season.
How to have a successful and safe biking season.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WINDSOR, Wis. (WMTV) – A bicyclist was seriously hurt Thursday evening after being struck by an SUV while riding in the Village of Windsor on Thursday, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the Sheriff’s Office statement, the 51-year-old rider was heading west on Co. Hwy. V around 7 p.m. when the collision occurred, near the Martha Lane intersection. Emergency crews rushed the bicyclist to the hospital with serious injuries, the report indicated.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the SUV’s driver and her passenger were not hurt in the wreck.

The statement did not indicate how the crash happened or if anyone was cited. The Sheriff’s Office added the incident remains under investigation.

