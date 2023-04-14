Big Changes This Weekend

Strong Storms Late Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fire concerns along with air quality issues will remain heading into tonight before our summer-like week of weather starts to come to an end. Big chances as we move through the weekend and early next week. Just about all types of weather are expected. Storms will develop by late Saturday with a strong or severe storm. Wind driven rain is likely Sunday and as colder air rushes in, rain chances to snow by Monday with minor accumulations possible. Temperatures will go from the 80s to the 40s for highs and it will feature some blustery conditions. A brief break Tuesday before more active weather by the middle and end of next week.

Increasing clouds tonight. Unseasonably warm with overnight lows into the upper 50s. Light southerly winds 5-10 mph. Partly becoming mostly cloudy early Saturday. Showers and storms will develop by the late afternoon and evening hours. Continued warm with highs into the upper 70s with a light southerly wind 5-15 mph. Storms continue Saturday night where a strong to severe storm is possible along with heavy rain to a half inch. Overnight lows into the lower 50s.

Periods of rain on Sunday with steady or falling temperatures in the 50s. Gusty westerly winds 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph. Rainfall amounts of a half to one inch possible. Rain continues Sunday night and starts to mix with snow as lows dip to around freezing. Periods of snow Monday with highs around 40 degrees and some minor snow accumulations possible. Snow pushes out Monday night with colder lows into the upper 20s.

Mostly sunny Tuesday as we get a break from active weather. Daily rain chances return Wednesday and last into early next weekend.

