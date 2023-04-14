Dane Co. officials identify man killed in I-39/90 wrong-way crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified the central Illinois man killed in a crash last week on I-39/90 involving an alleged wrong-way driver.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that David Street, of Peoria, Illinois, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Preliminary results indicate that the 58-year-old died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash.

The medical examiner’s office complete a forensic examination on Friday, April 7, and stated that additional testing is underway.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol continue to investigate this death.

Prosecutors allege that the suspect, Jesse Boley was headed the wrong way, possibly with his headlights turned off, on northbound I-39/90, near the Cottage Grove interchange early Friday morning when his GMC pickup collided with an oncoming car. The suspect is accused of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

