DNR: Southern Wisconsin remains under extreme fire danger

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The extreme fire danger across southern Wisconsin continues for another day, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warned Friday morning.

The total number of counties on the DNR map showing the risk of fires across the state dropped slightly from Thursday. The bright red indicating “extreme danger” retreated but only among the northernmost affected counties. The entire southern and southwestern regions are still included in the warning.

Agency officials urge people to be especially careful with campfires, ashes from fireplaces, outdoor grills, and when smoking. Additionally, they caution that off-road vehicles and other equipment that use small engines may throw a spark that could kindle into a wildfire.

The Department of Natural Resources warned of the risk of wildfires in Wisconsin, on Friday, April 14, 2023. (Wisconsin DNR)

Beyond the extreme danger alert, DNR also issued a Red Flag Warning between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday for the following counties: Adams, Buffalo, Clark Green Lake, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Marquette, Monroe, Portage, Trempealeau, Waupaca, Waushara, and Wood.

The warnings come as crews continue to battle the Arcadia Fire near Fort McCoy that has consumed nearly 3,000 acres of land. On Thursday evening, officials estimated that the blaze was only 46% contained with the eastern half still not under control.

In Friday’s statement, DNR estimated it has responded to nearly 100 wildfires, including in Necedah, in the past week. On Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order to ensure the National Guard was ready to assist when needed.

