Emergency crews search for missing diver in Lake Mendota

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Emergency crews responded to Lake Mendota on Friday morning after receiving reports of a missing diver, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Multiple emergency vehicles were seen around 9:30 a.m. at the lake’s edge, in the vicinity of the 3600 block of Lake Mendota Drive.

The Sheriff’s Department was unable to say if anyone has been located.

Emergency crews responded to Lake Mendota on Friday, April 14, 2023. (WMTV-TV/Kylie Jacobs)

Authorities on the scene referred an NBC15 News crew to the Shorewood Hills Police Department for any updates. The agency has not released any information at this time.

This story is still developing. NBC15 News will provide updates as they become available.

Emergency crews responded to Lake Mendota on Friday, April 14, 2023. (WMTV-TV/Kylie Jacobs)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.