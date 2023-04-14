Former UW athletes playing at event to support people with disabilities

Several former UW athletes will be playing basketball Saturday at Madison College in the Easterseals 4th annual Celebrity Basketball Experience.
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several former UW athletes will be playing basketball tomorrow at Madison College in the Easterseals 4th annual Celebrity Basketball Experience.

Easterseals Wisconsin has a mission of serving people with disabilities and this event is no different.

Before the game, Coach Gary Close will lead a skills basketball clinic for free for people of all abilities. Kids will work on basketball skills with former players.

Then the game will begin at 3 p.m.

Former UW basketball player, Zach Morely, says this event is a way to get former athletes involved with Easterseals and to give back to the community.

Morely said they want to increase independence and reduce barriers to athletics for adults and children in Wisconsin.

The game and clinic on Saturday is a free, family-friendly event that will feature prizes, games, activities and photos with Bucky Badger.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Madison: Student dies at off-campus residence
Crash
Police: Woman killed in crash, driver to face multiple charges
Police investigating near Danny's Pub
One person shot in downtown Madison
Wisconsin is getting a new area code
Cat living in Richland Co. shelter for 8 years in search of right home

Latest News

Fort McCoy
Officials responding to second wildfire at Fort McCoy
Sun Prairie students rally for more gun control
Sun Prairie students rally for more gun control, call themselves “lockdown generation”
Sun Prairie students rally for more gun control, call themselves “lockdown generation”
Sun Prairie students rally for more gun control, call themselves “lockdown generation”
Midwest Horse Fair April 14-16 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis.
Midwest Horse Fair returns to Madison this weekend
How to have a successful and safe biking season.
Bicyclist suffers serious injuries in Dane Co. crash