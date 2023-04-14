Former UW athletes playing at event to support people with disabilities

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several former UW athletes will be playing basketball tomorrow at Madison College in the Easterseals 4th annual Celebrity Basketball Experience.

Easterseals Wisconsin has a mission of serving people with disabilities and this event is no different.

Before the game, Coach Gary Close will lead a skills basketball clinic for free for people of all abilities. Kids will work on basketball skills with former players.

Then the game will begin at 3 p.m.

Former UW basketball player, Zach Morely, says this event is a way to get former athletes involved with Easterseals and to give back to the community.

Morely said they want to increase independence and reduce barriers to athletics for adults and children in Wisconsin.

The game and clinic on Saturday is a free, family-friendly event that will feature prizes, games, activities and photos with Bucky Badger.

