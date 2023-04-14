Last day to vote “Mr Peanuts” as custodian of the year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Friday is the last day to vote for Rodney “Mr. Peanuts” Esser for the 2023 Cintas Custodian of the Year. He is currently in the top 10 finalists.

Esser is the custodian at Park Elementary and has worked there for 58 years, but he didn’t originally plan to be a custodian. Esser ended up working at the school because his family’s farm was on the land where the school was built. But he’s very happy in his job.

“Just like that I have to change jobs and so I ended up… this is where I ended up, but I still consider it home you know,” Esser said. “Once a farmer always a farmer.”

He has made an impact on the school through his program to support kids financially. Esser also provides summer jobs for students.

Vaughn Stopczynski, a third grader who transferred in the middle of elementary school, said that Mr. Peanuts really helped him to adjust and make new friends. Mr. Peanuts even taught Stopczynki how to use a zamboni.

Although he is 82 years old, he hasn’t thought about retirement.

“Many people have asked this question- when you think you’ll retire? That’s God’s plan, I have no idea. I’m just gonna keep doing what I’m doing and working for the people that I’m working for,” Esser said. “Now I’m working for the best of the best. I say that from my heart. And so that I’m very proud of.”

According to ISSA, the finalists are people who stand out because they do more than just clean the schools. They are admirable figures in the community who are committed, kind and determined.

“Other than maintain the building, the grounds, and all that, it goes way beyond that. It’s being a friend and being helpful to not only staff but to students, and that’s something I’m pretty proud of,” Esser said.

The winner of the competition will receive $10,000 cash, $5,000 worth of Cintas and Rubbermaid products, and the top 3 finalists will win a paid trip to Las Vegas.

The winners are determined by public votes and people can cast their votes here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.