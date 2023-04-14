Madison man sentenced on federal charges, faces more in Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Madison man who was dealing hard drugs while he was out on bond for two other Dane Co. cases was sentenced Wednesday to spend three-and-a-half years behind bars.

Jeff Starks was arrested in March 2022 as he walked out of his bedroom, the U.S. Justice Dept. recounted in the statement announcing his sentencing. Members of the Dane Co. Task Force had arrested Starks, 28, as they served a search warrant at his home.

During the search, officers reported finding 26 grams of powder cocaine, 21 grams of crack cocaine, 14 grams of fentanyl, and 12 grams of methamphetamine, along with two handguns and thousands of dollars in cash.

In the days leading up to the arrest, members of the Task Force, acting on a tip from a confidential informant bought drugs several times from Starks, the DOJ explained.

At the time of the arrest, Starks was facing five felony charges in Dane Co. spread across two cases. Federal Judge James Peterson noted the cases during sentencing, pointing out that Starks continued dealing while on bond for those other charges, one of which alleged possession of narcotics. Peterson also noted his concern about Starks having the guns while dealing such drugs.

The narcotics charge, which is coupled with a felony bail jumping allegation, stems from an arrest in 2021, court records show. Those charges were filed two years to the day after the other open Dane Co. case against him, which includes four counts of recklessly endangering safety.

In that case, Starks is accused of firing shots into a home on Wild Iris Street, in Sun Prairie. The incident, which happened on a Sunday afternoon, three days before Christmas, left neighbors on edge.

At the time, the Sun Prairie Police Department indicated the shooting was likely targeted and Starks was arrested the next day after the Madison Police Department served search warrants at neighboring homes in Madison. One of the homes, 4312 Dwight Dr., was still listed as Starks address three years later when he was cited for not wearing a seat belt.

Court records show Starks had been given a signature bond for the drug and bail jumping charge and $7,500 cash bond for the recklessly endangering safety allegations.

