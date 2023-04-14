Madison ranked #1 city for college grads

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With its beautiful lakes, variety of restaurants, accessibility to the capital building and a prestigious university, it is easy to love Madison.

It’s easy for people else to appreciate what the Wisconsin capital has to offer too. Apartment Advisor just released their 2023 Top 10 Best Cities for College Grads list. And Madison was number 1.

“If you’ve ever wished that you could live in a city with all the perks of your college town — affordability, late-night haunts, tons of people your age — but with the added benefits of a major city — employment opportunities, elevated dining options, art and culture — then Madison may be the place for you. The city combines the best of both worlds, making it unsurprising that so many people in their 20s flock there,” Lily Milman, an editor at Apartment Advisor, said.

The study looked at many factors in its rankings, including size of young adult population, nightlife opportunities, education levels, unemployment rates and cost of living.

Madison ranked number two for percentage of residents in their 20s, and for lowest unemployment rate Additionally, the city hosts over 25 award-winning craft breweries and cideries.

There are also many transportation options in Madison. Uber and Lyft availabilities are high, bike trails are plentiful and the traffic rates are very low compared to cities of similar size in the U.S.

