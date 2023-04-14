Midwest Horse Fair returns to Madison this weekend

Midwest Horse Fair April 14-16 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis.
Midwest Horse Fair April 14-16 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis.(Mackenzie Davis)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Horse professionals from across the country are in Madison this weekend for the 42nd Midwest Horse Fair.

Over 60,000 people will be at the Alliant Energy Center throughout the three days of the country’s top horse fair.

“We have people come from all across the Midwest and we have competitors come and clinicians come from all over the country,” Terri Giannetti, Executive Director of the Midwest Horse Fair, said. “We’ve got Texans who are coming to Wisconsin for a famous rodeo and so it’s a great event.”

From over 500 vendors, 1,000 horses, a rodeo and even fair food, there’s something for everyone this weekend.

Tickets for the PRCA Rodeo are sold out but tickets for the fair can be purchased for $20 at the gate.

Gates open at 7 a.m. all three days.

