Missing diver found in Lake Mendota

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The diver reported missing in Lake Mendota on Friday morning has been found, the Madison Fire Dept. confirmed.

The diver was located in the water and brought to the surface before being taken to shore where emergency responders offered medical care, according to the MFD report. The fire department’s statement did not provide an update on the diver’s current condition.

MFD’s water rescue team was called to the lake around 9:20 a.m., MFD stated. Multiple emergency vehicles were seen on the lake’s edge, in the vicinity of the 3600 block of Lake Mendota Drive.

Emergency crews responded to Lake Mendota on Friday, April 14, 2023. (WMTV-TV/Kylie Jacobs)

The fire department’s statement, which was released approximately two hours later stated the rescue team was able to find the diver quickly in the lake.

In addition to the MFD rescue team, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Marine enforcement boat patrol, the Shorewood Hills Police Department and UW Police Department responded to the scene.

