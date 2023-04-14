Mnookie Dough: the third ice cream flavor named after a UW Chancellor

Jennifer Mnookin
Jennifer Mnookin(NBC15)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The new UW Chancellor is getting her own ice cream flavor. This new ice cream flavor will be sold at Babcock Hall and all Daily Scoop locations. It is creatively named “Mnookie Dough” after Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin.

The new flavor was unveiled at a picnic following the Investiture Ceremony at Hamel Music Center for Chancellor Mnookin on Friday.

“We gave her pretty free rein to decide what kind of ice cream she likes and what idea she wanted to go with,” Casey Whyte, the Babcock Hall Dairy Plant Manager said.

Mnookie Dough features vanilla ice cream, chocolate chip cookie dough and swirls of chocolate and caramel. At the picnic, the university planned to hand out 1,000 single scoops of the new flavor.

Chancellor Mnookin is the third UW Chancellor to have a Babcock ice cream flavor named after her. The late Chancellor Rebecca Blank had Bec-Key Lime pie and Chancellor Biddy Martin’s flavor was Strawbiddy Swirl.

“The Chancellor requested that we keep with our traditional ice cream mix that we’ve been known sine the 1950s. It creates a premium product that you can’t get elsewhere,” Whyte said.

The Babcock Hall Dairy Plant had its grand opening this week, and the first flavor they will serve is Mnookie Dough. And, you can try this new flavor at the Babcock Hall open house Friday afternoon from 2 to 4 p.m.

Mnookie Dough will be available at the Babcock Dairy Store and Daily Scoop locations on campus starting on Monday, April 17.

