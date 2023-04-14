MPD: Stray bullet breaks through vehicle window at Madison gas station

Madison Police Department logo
Madison Police Department logo(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A bullet pierced the back window of a vehicle a woman was filling up with gas on Madison’s south side, police reported Friday.

The woman was filling her tank Thursday night at the BP gas station on the 4300 block of Britta Parkway when what police described as a stray bullet broke through the window.

Over 10 people reported hearing shots fired in the Dunn Marsh neighborhood, as well as an off-duty MPD sergeant.

Police responded to the gas station around 10:30 p.m. Thursday and found multiple shell casings in the green space between Britta Drive and Britta Parkway. Police canvassed the neighborhood and reviewed digital evidence.

There were no reports of any injuries from the shots fired and MPD indicated no arrests have been made.

Anyone who has information on the shots fired investigation was encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit a tip online.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Madison: Student dies at off-campus residence
Crash
Police: Woman killed in crash, driver to face multiple charges
Police investigating near Danny's Pub
One person shot in downtown Madison
Wisconsin is getting a new area code
Cat living in Richland Co. shelter for 8 years in search of right home

Latest News

Damage from a wildfire outside Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin 4/13/23.
Fort McCoy: Wildfire is at 100% containment
6 bridges on John Nolen Dr. to be reconstructed thanks to $15 million grant
Long-time custodian at Park Elementary School, Rodney “Mr. Peanuts” Esser is one of ten...
Last day to vote “Mr Peanuts” as custodian of the year
Mark Jensen makes his way into the courtroom for his sentencing hearing, Friday, April 14,...
Wisconsin man gets life in prison for wife’s 1998 slaying