MPD: Stray bullet breaks through vehicle window at Madison gas station

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A bullet pierced the back window of a vehicle a woman was filling up with gas on Madison’s south side, police reported Friday.

The woman was filling her tank Thursday night at the BP gas station on the 4300 block of Britta Parkway when what police described as a stray bullet broke through the window.

Over 10 people reported hearing shots fired in the Dunn Marsh neighborhood, as well as an off-duty MPD sergeant.

Police responded to the gas station around 10:30 p.m. Thursday and found multiple shell casings in the green space between Britta Drive and Britta Parkway. Police canvassed the neighborhood and reviewed digital evidence.

There were no reports of any injuries from the shots fired and MPD indicated no arrests have been made.

Anyone who has information on the shots fired investigation was encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit a tip online.

