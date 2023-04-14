Officials responding to second wildfire at Fort McCoy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials are responding to a second wildfire at Fort McCoy Friday evening, the military installation confirmed.

Fort McCoy officials stated that this fire is not related to the one on north Fort McCoy, which officials said earlier was contained.

The alert from the military installation detailed that the new fire is happening on South Post Fort McCoy, north of I-90 and near the intersection of Highway 16 and Cinder Drive/Hazel Avenue.

Officials stated that there were no prescribed burns performed in the area. The cause of the fire was not indicated.

Crews from Fort McCoy, Sparta and DNR mutual aid fire suppression resources were all responding to the blaze.

Fort McCoy Major General Matthew Baker said during a news conference Thursday that the Arcadia fire had prompted the military installation to make changes with its training this weekend, as 2,000 soldiers were coming in, including moving its training to the South Post. Baker said that Fort McCoy had a mandate for no pyrotechnics and no live ammo due to the first fire. It is unclear if any training was happening on Friday.

This is a breaking news story and NBC15 will update this article as details develop.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.