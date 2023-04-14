Our Sunny Stretch Ending

FIRE THREAT CONTINUES TODAY

SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS SATURDAY EVENING

POSSIBLE SNOW FOR MONDAY

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We have another beautiful day on tap today with mostly sunny skies and temperatures again reaching into the lower 80s. Yesterday we broke the previous daily max temperature record here in Madison with a high of 82F. Today we’ll likely be just under the previous record. The wildfire risk is still high today across much of our area, and Red Flag Warnings are in effect for our northern counties from 11 am through 8 pm this evening.

What’s Coming Up...

The beginning of the weekend will again start off sunny and warm, but conditions will begin changing Saturday afternoon. A deepening storm system will help to bring showers and some thunderstorms into Sunday. Winds will then begin becoming breezy after the front moves through and temperatures will start heading down. We’ll likely see a rain/snow mix starting later on Sunday into Monday. But we don’t expect to see much in terms of accumulation since we’ve had such a long stretch of above-average temperatures and the ground will be too warm.

Looking Ahead...

Next week temperatures will drop back down to near average and we’ll be watching the chance of showers and thunderstorms later in the week.

