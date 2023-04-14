Sun Prairie students rally for more gun control, call themselves “lockdown generation”

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie East High School students held a rally Friday to express their frustrations with gun violence across the United States.

Freshman Megan Egstad organized the rally and more than 100 students and staff spent their advisory hour sharing emotional experiences about losing loved ones to gun violence.

Egstad said the students present at the rally want lawmakers to ban assault rifles, implement red flag laws and create stricter background checks for legal weapon purchases.

”Many people are scared to go to school. They don’t want to die in their schools, hide under desks, barricade their doors and run as far as possible hoping that they don’t get injured,” Egstad said. ”Wherever I go, I’m afraid that I’m going to get injured… It’s in the back of my mind, where am I going to go, where am I going to hide, where am I going to run in case someone pulls out a gun.”

Sun Prairie students rally for more gun control (Marcus Aarsvold)

Sun Prairie East High School Principal Renee Coleman was proud of her students for speaking out. She helped Egstad organize the rally and called it a “peaceful and uplifting protest.”

”We’re trying to work on a culture of care and part of that is making sure we hear from everyone in this community and that their voices are heard,” she said.

Coleman said lawmakers should implement more laws to help reduce the number of school shootings that occur nationwide.

”It’s sad. It ages us right?” she said. “It brings to fact that this is a worthy, relevant concern that we keep talking about. We talked about Nashville, we talk about Louisville and then after a few months it goes away and we’re kind of like, ‘Oh it’s forgotten.’ Until that next big thing happens.”

Egstad said young people won’t soon forget about gun violence and hopes national, state and local legislators take action.

”As the younger generation or as we’re called the lockdown generation,” Egstad said. “We’re going to be at the polls when we turn 18.”

According to Coleman, Sun Prairie East High school has not experienced any lockdowns this year, but they did experience one in 2021. She said the school performs two lockdown drills every year.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.