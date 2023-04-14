Sun Prairie students rally for more gun control, call themselves “lockdown generation”

Sun Prairie East High School students held a rally Friday to express their frustrations with gun violence across the United States.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie East High School students held a rally Friday to express their frustrations with gun violence across the United States.

Freshman Megan Egstad organized the rally and more than 100 students and staff spent their advisory hour sharing emotional experiences about losing loved ones to gun violence.

Egstad said the students present at the rally want lawmakers to ban assault rifles, implement red flag laws and create stricter background checks for legal weapon purchases.

”Many people are scared to go to school. They don’t want to die in their schools, hide under desks, barricade their doors and run as far as possible hoping that they don’t get injured,” Egstad said. ”Wherever I go, I’m afraid that I’m going to get injured… It’s in the back of my mind, where am I going to go, where am I going to hide, where am I going to run in case someone pulls out a gun.”

Sun Prairie students rally for more gun control
Sun Prairie students rally for more gun control(Marcus Aarsvold)

Sun Prairie East High School Principal Renee Coleman was proud of her students for speaking out. She helped Egstad organize the rally and called it a “peaceful and uplifting protest.”

”We’re trying to work on a culture of care and part of that is making sure we hear from everyone in this community and that their voices are heard,” she said.

Coleman said lawmakers should implement more laws to help reduce the number of school shootings that occur nationwide.

”It’s sad. It ages us right?” she said. “It brings to fact that this is a worthy, relevant concern that we keep talking about. We talked about Nashville, we talk about Louisville and then after a few months it goes away and we’re kind of like, ‘Oh it’s forgotten.’ Until that next big thing happens.”

Egstad said young people won’t soon forget about gun violence and hopes national, state and local legislators take action.

”As the younger generation or as we’re called the lockdown generation,” Egstad said. “We’re going to be at the polls when we turn 18.”

According to Coleman, Sun Prairie East High school has not experienced any lockdowns this year, but they did experience one in 2021. She said the school performs two lockdown drills every year.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Madison: Student dies at off-campus residence
Crash
Police: Woman killed in crash, driver to face multiple charges
Police investigating near Danny's Pub
One person shot in downtown Madison
Wisconsin is getting a new area code
Cat living in Richland Co. shelter for 8 years in search of right home

Latest News

Fort McCoy
Officials responding to second wildfire at Fort McCoy
Sun Prairie students rally for more gun control, call themselves “lockdown generation”
Sun Prairie students rally for more gun control, call themselves “lockdown generation”
Midwest Horse Fair April 14-16 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis.
Midwest Horse Fair returns to Madison this weekend
How to have a successful and safe biking season.
Bicyclist suffers serious injuries in Dane Co. crash