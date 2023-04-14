Violinist Blake Pouliot returns to perform with Madison Symphony Orchestra this weekend

Last performance with MSO was just before COVID shutdown
The Canadian violinist is back this weekend for the first time since that 2020 concert series, performing Saint-Saëns’ Violin Concerto No. 3.
By John Stofflet
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Violinist Blake Pouliot dazzled audiences with his outstanding performance with the Madison Symphony Orchestra in early March of 2020, just before concert venues around the world shut down due to COVID-19. During that time, Pouliot’s performance of the Mendelssohn Violin Concerto with the MSO was a pleasant memory of better times symphony-goers could hold onto until the orchestra returned to Overture Hall.

Now it’s time for another “dazzling performance”. The Canadian violinist is back this weekend for the first time since that 2020 concert series, performing Saint-Saëns’ Violin Concerto No. 3 with the MSO Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Overture Hall.

MSO Maestro John DeMain said the concerto is, “a work that combines great substance with great virtuosity. This is our first performance of this work in over twenty-five years, so it is quite an occasion.”

In this interview, the Canadian violinist talks with me about life during the “lockdown”, and about what makes this particular piece so special. He also performs Bach’s Gavotte en Rondeau for solo violin.

‘Reporting for Doody’ Sun Prairie dog waste cleanup business ramps up this spring
