What’s happening in Madison this weekend

If you are looking for some ways to enjoy spring in Madison, here are some events you can attend this weekend.
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It feels like spring has finally come to Wisconsin this week, and if you are looking for some ways to enjoy spring in Madison, here are some events you can attend individually, with friends or with the whole family this weekend.

Wisconsin Film Festival

The Wisconsin Film Festival opened at Memorial Union on Thursday and films will continue to be screened through April 20 on UW campus and the former AMC in Hilldale. Over 100 feature films will be shown at various times. You can find a schedule of films and more information at wifilmfest.org.

Artemesia

The Forward Theater is presenting Artemisia, a new play by Lauren Gunderson, at the Overture Center this weekend. This play honors the work of Artemisia Gentileschi, a female painter from the 17th century. Artemisia is part of World Premiere Wisconsin, which is celebrating new musicals and plays throughout the state. Shows start Friday night and run through Sunday, April 30.

Midwest Horse Fair

The 2023 Midwest Horse Fair will be at the Alliant Energy Center this weekend. The 3-day fair running from April 14-16 will feature horse learning sessions, horse competitions, a grand march to show off horses, and so much more. Those interested in attending can find more information, including a full schedule and ticket sales at the Midwest Horse Fair website.

Farmers Market

The warm weather arrived in Madison just in time to prepare for the Dane County Farmers Market on Saturday. Starting at 6:15 a.m., the Capitol Square will be crowded with booths featuring the famous Stella’s cheese bread, colorful flowers, fresh vegetables, and an unlimited number of baked good and cheese. The farmers market will be open every Saturday from 6:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. through November 11.

