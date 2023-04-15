58-year-old motorcycle rider dies in Dodge Co. crash

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOWN OF HUBBARD, Wis. (WMTV) - A 58-year-old man has died Friday after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a payloader in Dodge County, authorities reported.

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office investigators determined that a 74-year-old Horicon man driving a Volvo payloader pulled out from a driveway onto State Highway 33. A 58-year-old Beaver Dam man riding a motorcycle was going westbound at the same time and the two vehicles collided.

Officials stated that the Beaver Dam man was thrown from the motorcycle.

Deputies arrived around 6:10 p.m. to the crash on State Highway 33 near Noble Road, in the Town of Hubbard. The sheriff’s office indicated that lifesaving efforts were attempted on the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office stated that the payloader operator was not hurt.

The Dodge Co. Sheriffs’ Office Crash Investigation Team and Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating this fatal crash.

The sheriff’s office added that the motorcycle rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

