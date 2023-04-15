Belleville residents should avoid this area

The Belleville Police Department is asking residents to stay away from portions of Main Street...
The Belleville Police Department is asking residents to stay away from portions of Main Street which are closed due to an ongoing situation.
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Belleville Police Department is asking residents to stay away from portions of Main Street which are closed due to an ongoing situation.

The police department posted on Facebook Saturday morning and said that Main St is closed from Green St to S. Park St. And River St is closed from Serv-Us St to Main St.

The Belleville Sheriff’s office says that this is still an active situation, but there is no danger to the public.

