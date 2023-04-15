Celebrate World Book Day with Riverwood Senior Living

(WCAX)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - World Book Day is next weekend, so Riverwood Senior Living is hosting an event to celebrate.

The event is called “Give a Book Get a Book” and anyone can drop off books throughout next week. And on Saturday, you can get a book. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. There will be free donuts and coffee, and a kids coloring contest with prizes.

Sue Wake, the Community Relations Director at Riverwood Senior Living, said they are a new community that opened in the Wisconsin Dells during the pandemic.

Wake said they hope to provide more family friendly events like this to better connect with the neighborhood.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Madison: Student dies at off-campus residence
Police investigating near Danny's Pub
One person shot in downtown Madison
Cat living in Richland Co. shelter for 8 years in search of right home
fatal crash Jefferson County
Motorcycle rider dead after crash in Jefferson County
Officials are calling a fire at a Texas dairy farm one of the deadliest in the history of the...
Nearly 20,000 cattle die in fire at dairy farm

Latest News

Wisconsin DNR has some helpful tips for turkey hunters this spring
The Belleville Police Department is asking residents to stay away from portions of Main Street...
Belleville residents should avoid this area
Birthdays for Saturday, April 15
Birthdays for Saturday, April 15
Earth Day
UW-Madison students host sustainability series of events before Earth Day