Celebrate World Book Day with Riverwood Senior Living

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - World Book Day is next weekend, so Riverwood Senior Living is hosting an event to celebrate.

The event is called “Give a Book Get a Book” and anyone can drop off books throughout next week. And on Saturday, you can get a book. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. There will be free donuts and coffee, and a kids coloring contest with prizes.

Sue Wake, the Community Relations Director at Riverwood Senior Living, said they are a new community that opened in the Wisconsin Dells during the pandemic.

Wake said they hope to provide more family friendly events like this to better connect with the neighborhood.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.