City of Monona volunteers ‘eCycle’ old electronics to combat pollution

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Monona held it’s third ‘eCycling’ event one week ahead of Earth Day.

The event was held as a drive through at the city school district parking lot. Volunteers stacked Styrofoam and electronics from TVs to microwave ovens to combat harmful pollutants in landfills.

Monona City Councilwoman Teresa Radermacher said old electronics and Styrofoam can be toxic to Monona and Wisconsin waterways and soil.

“I’m just one of many people who are really committed to bringing awareness to the community about all the little things we can do in our homes on a small scale to work together, we all do our part, we’ll get there,” Radermacher said.

Another volunteer, Thor Jeppson, said the turnout was steady.

“I think it’s a really great opportunity for community members to get involved with sustainability initiatives in the city and just get rid of some of their old items that have been building up in their garage or basement,” Jeppson said.

Volunteers also brought up another initiative coming up: No-mow May. The city is asking residents to refrain from clipping their grass to allow wildflowers to grow like clovers so that bees can pollinate them.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.