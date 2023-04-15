Cleanup begins after Fort McCoy fire declared extinguished

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fire raging in western Wisconsin was declared contained after two full days of firefighting.

Fort McCoy officials announced the fire that erupted Wednesday is now 100% contained, with some crews remaining on scene to monitor hotspots and begin cleanup.

Fire departments and government organizations such as the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) worked over the past several days to extinguish the almost 3,000-acre fire. Several helicopters, bulldozers, fire engines and more were brought in to fight the fire and protect local property.

“Fort McCoy’s utmost concern is the safety of our neighbors and their property,” the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office said. “We are thankful for all those who were engaged in fighting the fire and the support we received from the local community.”

The fire was extinguished by 7:30 p.m. Friday, officials said. They said no injuries were reported in the fire.

No definitive cause for the fire has been found, officials claimed. Fort McCoy had been conducting prescribed burns in the area to control brush and other plants on Wednesday, although officials say they are still investigating if there is a connection.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.