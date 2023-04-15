Dane County Farmers’ Market returns to the square for the season

The Dane County Farmers' Market returns to Capitol Square in Madison for the season.
The Dane County Farmers' Market returns to Capitol Square in Madison for the season.(Mackenzie Davis)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Farmers’ Market has returned to Capitol Square for the season.

Market-goers can enjoy all of the farmers’ market staples from fresh produce to flowers, honey and baked goods.

Over 100 vendors sell their goods throughout the course of the outdoor season and every product is from Wisconsin.

“I think our producer-only nature of it. You know you’re getting a product that was made by that person behind the stand and there’s no resale happening or anything like that. It’s a Wisconsin product which is awesome,” Dane Co. Farmers’ Market Manager Jamie Bugel said.

The markets start at 6:15 a.m. and go until 1:45 p.m. every Saturday through November 11.

