FAA gives OK for SpaceX’s Starship test flight from Texas

This undated photo provided by SpaceX shows the company's Starship rocket at the launch site in Boca Chica, Texas. (SpaceX via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX has cleared the final hurdle for launching its new giant Starship from Texas as early as next week on a first test flight.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued the long-awaited license on Friday. SpaceX announced that Starship — the world’s biggest and most powerful rocket — could soar as soon as Monday.

No people or satellites will be aboard the 394-foot (120-meter) rocket. SpaceX will attempt to send the spacecraft atop the colossal booster around the world, from the southern tip of Texas all the way to Hawaii. The first stage will be discarded in the Gulf of Mexico and the spacecraft into the Pacific. No landings will be attempted for this debut.

It will be the first launch attempt of a full-size Starship, made of shiny stainless steel and powered by methane-fueled engines.

The FAA said SpaceX had met all requirements, including safety and environmental. The license is valid for five years.

“We carefully analyzed the public safety risks during every stage of the mission and required SpaceX to mitigate those risks,” the FAA added.

Elon Musk envisions using Starships to send people to the moon and Mars. NASA has already signed up for a Starship to put astronauts on the lunar surface as early as 2025.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

