Funeral and procession held for fallen northwest Wisconsin officers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A funeral and procession are being held Saturday for two police officers who died in a shooting in Barron County, Wisconsin.

The two officers were killed in a traffic stop Apr. 9, after stopping the vehicle to check on the driver Glenn Douglas Perry’s welfare. Breidenbach, who formerly worked at the Stoughton Police Department, was 32 years old. Scheel was 23. Gov. Tony Evers declared Wisconsin flags would be flown half-staff all day Saturday for the funeral and procession.

The funeral and visitation are being held at Cameron High School. Family and community leaders spoke at the funeral, including Cameron Police Chief Adam Steffen, Cameron Police Chief Ron Ambrozaitis and Chetek Mayor Jeff Martin.

Pastor Cody Kargus encouraged funeral attendants to find comfort in each other.

“It is good to let someone know that you’re hurting,” he said. “You’re not meant to do this alone, and you’re not weak for asking for help.”

Police honors will be conducted after the funeral, and the procession will follow, Barron Co. Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said.

The procession will begin from Cameron High School-Mosaic Technologies parking area, heading north on County Hwy SS to Hwy 8, then east to County Hwy M. The procession will then head south and pass through Chetek, the sheriff continued.

Memorial funds have been set up for the officers. You can donate at Sterling Bank under City of Chetek Emily Breidenbach Memorial Fund. All monetary donations can either be dropped off at any Sterling bank location or by mailing a check payable to City of Chetek with Emily Breidenbach Memorial fund in the memo line to Sterling Bank 427 Second Street PO Box 106 Chetek, WI 54728.

All monetary donations for Officer Hunter Scheel can be sent to Community Bank of Cameron:

The Hunter Scheel Memorial Fund

Community Bank of Cameron

PO Box 457

101 W Main Street

Cameron WI 54822

Gov. Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul, Sen. Ron Johnson and more are in attendance at the funeral.

