MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As most Wisconsin residents know, April is a crazy month for weather in the state, and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection wants you to be prepared.

April 17-21 is Severe Weather Awareness Week and the DATCP says that millions of dollars are spent every year repairing Wisconsin homes that are damaged by storms and tornadoes.

“Tornadoes and severe weather can occur suddenly and pose significant risks to people, property, and infrastructure,” WEM Administrator Greg Engle said. “It’s essential to be aware of the potential hazards and take steps to protect yourself, your family, and your community.”

The DATCP recommends a few ways to be prepared for the next severe weather event:

Follow the latest weather information through weather apps or news outlets.

Create an emergency plan for what to do when severe weather happens.

Find shelter during severe weather and avoid potential hazards even after the storm ends.

Check your insurance to make sure it provides full coverage of your home in the event of storm damage.

Find a contractor who can help you find repairs if needed.

You can go to readywisconsin.wi.gov to find more information on how to be prepared for severe weather.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.