Man sets world record with more than 3,200 pushups in an hour

Lucas Helmke, an Australian father, powered through 3,206 pushups to break the world record for...
Lucas Helmke, an Australian father, powered through 3,206 pushups to break the world record for most in an hour.(Guinness World Records via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISBANE, Australia (CNN) - An Australian man has pushed his way into record history.

Lucas Helmke set a new world record after completing more than 3,206 pushups in just one hour.

When compiling the numbers, that comes out to about 53 every minute or almost one a second.

The 33-year-old pulled off the feat at his gym last November, but Helmke says he was recently informed that the record had been approved.

Helmke told Guinness World Records that it took him two to three years to build up the physical strength.

He says he wanted to inspire his 1-year-old son by showing him that nothing is impossible.

The previous pushup record was set last April by another Australian, Daniel Scali, who completed 3,182 pushups.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Madison: Student dies at off-campus residence
Police investigating near Danny's Pub
One person shot in downtown Madison
Cat living in Richland Co. shelter for 8 years in search of right home
fatal crash Jefferson County
Motorcycle rider dead after crash in Jefferson County
Officials released a vehicle description of the suspect vehicle in a fatal Madison hit-and-run.
Suspect ID’d in deadly hit-and-run faced 4 hit-and-run charges at the time

Latest News

Emily Breidenbach of the Chetek Police Department and Hunter Scheel of the Cameron Police...
Funeral and procession held for fallen northwest Wisconsin officers
A train carrying hazardous materials has derailed and caught fire in Rockwood, Maine, fire...
Train with hazardous materials derails in rural Maine
How to be prepared for severe weather
The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for information on three missing American sailors, identified as...
US Coast Guard, Mexican navy searching for 3 missing American sailors