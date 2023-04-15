Montello man dies in Marquette co. motorcycle crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 67-year-old man from Montello died Wednesday after crashing into a tree on his motorcycle, the Marquette Co. Sheriff’s Office announced.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call reporting a motorcycle crash on CTH. C in the Town of Mecan just after 1 p.m.

Michael Karlson, 67, lost control of his motorcycle while making a turn on County Highway C and crashed into a tree. He was not wearing a helmet, police say.

Karlson was flown to U.W. Hospital from the scene of the crash, where he died Saturday.

Police and medical officials are still investigating the crash.

