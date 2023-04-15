Montello man dies in Marquette co. motorcycle crash

Driver was not wearing a helmet, police say
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Danville Police are investigating a shooting(MGN)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 67-year-old man from Montello died Wednesday after crashing into a tree on his motorcycle, the Marquette Co. Sheriff’s Office announced.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call reporting a motorcycle crash on CTH. C in the Town of Mecan just after 1 p.m.

Michael Karlson, 67, lost control of his motorcycle while making a turn on County Highway C and crashed into a tree. He was not wearing a helmet, police say.

Karlson was flown to U.W. Hospital from the scene of the crash, where he died Saturday.

Police and medical officials are still investigating the crash.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Madison: Student dies at off-campus residence
Police investigating near Danny's Pub
One person shot in downtown Madison
Cat living in Richland Co. shelter for 8 years in search of right home
fatal crash Jefferson County
Motorcycle rider dead after crash in Jefferson County
Officials released a vehicle description of the suspect vehicle in a fatal Madison hit-and-run.
Suspect ID’d in deadly hit-and-run faced 4 hit-and-run charges at the time

Latest News

Girl Scouts Haag Dairy Farm
Wisconsin Girl Scouts explore agriculture at Town of Dane dairy farm
Volunteers install hundreds of free smoke alarms across Madison
The Boston Marathon Bombing occurred in 2013.
One decade later: Wisconsin man remembers Boston Marathon bombing
Out of the Darkness Walk brings suicide awareness to UW-Madison campus