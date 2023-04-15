One decade later: Wisconsin man remembers Boston Marathon bombing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - April 15, 2023 marks ten years since two bombs went off near the finish line of the Boston Marathon which killed three spectators and injured more than 260.

A decade later, one Wisconsin man is remembering the terrifying moments of that day, April 15, 2013.

Ted Romportl of Rice Lake said he crossed the finish line of the 26.2 mile race just about an hour before the first bomb went off. His wife, Lori and his daughter were there watching him run the race.

“We were right next to the John Hancock building. Tall, shiny building,” Ted said. “I think it’s mirrored glass all the way around if I’m not mistaken. And I said ‘Guys, if that was a terrorist attack like 2001 when they used airplanes, if they come into that building we’re in trouble. So let’s skedaddle.’”

So we started high tailing it out of there like you couldn’t believe. And then we started hearing sirens everywhere,” Lori Romportl added.

Ted said he was lucky enough to finish the race because other people weren’t able to as emergency crews started shutting down the streets.

After an intense manhunt, police captured one of the bombing suspects, 19-year-old Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, whose older brother and fellow suspect, 26-year-old Tamerlan Tsarnaev, died following a shootout with law enforcement.

