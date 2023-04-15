Out of the Darkness Walk brings suicide awareness to UW-Madison campus

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hundreds of people showed up to the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus Saturday afternoon to show their support for a student organization dedicated to mental health awareness.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) UW Chapter held their annual ‘Out of the Darkness Walk.’ The fundraising event is intended to acknowledge the many ways in which suicide and mental illness impact our lives and loved ones, the organization said. The goal is also to raise money for research and educational programs.

Wisconsin Area Director with AFSP Gena Orlando said UW-Madison are very passionate about mental health awareness.

“It is important, and the fact that this campus has been doing this walk for I believe it’s 13 years, so they’re really trailblazers in this space and being a voice for mental health awareness and suicide prevention,” she said.

Orlando said many campuses across the state have resources, many people just aren’t aware they exist.

“Everybody has mental health, just like everybody has physical health, and organizations like the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and our student orgs help bring these resources out of the darkness as well.”

The students set out to raise $55,000 this year. As of Saturday evening, they are less than $10,000 away from that goal. You can donate to https://supporting.afsp.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=8907.

