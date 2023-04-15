Retiring MMSD superintendent being considered for Memphis position

Dr. Carlton Jenkins named finalist in Memphis superintendent search
MMSD Superintendent Carlton Jenkins
MMSD Superintendent Carlton Jenkins(NBC15)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After announcing his retirement in February, Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins has been announced as one of the finalists for a Memphis school district’s superintendent search.

NBC15 sister station Memphis Action News 5 reports Memphis Shelby County Schools is searching for a new superintendent. The search firm they hired – Hazard, Young, Attea, and Associates – revealed their three finalists Saturday, including Jenkins.

But Memphis school board members expressed disappointment toward the search firm’s results, and said they are continuing their work to find a new superintendent, Action News 5 reports.

The announcement comes after Jenkins announced he was retiring as superintendent.

Jenkins is remaining at MMSD until July, when his retirement will take effect. The MMSD school board is still working to find a consultation service, who will then begin looking for candidates.

Jenkins said he was retiring to focus on spending time with his family, especially his grandson.

“There are times when we all struggle with choosing between doing what is right and doing what is right,” Dr. Jenkins said. “My three-year-old grandson, the joy of my life, is in his formative years, and I am looking forward to being more available to nurture and support his growth and development.”

Jenkins will be retiring at the end of his contract, as the agreement ends over the summer.

