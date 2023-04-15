From summer to winter this weekend

Warm & pleasant start to weekend

Storms/showers this evening

Rain changes to snow on Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our beautiful stretch of summer-like weather won’t be lasting much longer, so soak it up while you can today! Our next system will be moving in this evening, bringing rain and storm chances, dropping temps on Sunday, and then snow chances into Monday. Generally, a more active week is ahead with more seasonable temperatures.

What’s Coming Up...

The first half of today will be great: very similar to the past few days. Skies will be partly cloudy with winds a bit breezy out of the south. Highs will reach the lower 80s and upper 70s by this afternoon. Then a very strong cold front will push through, bringing scattered shower and storm chances. Most of this activity will be after 5 PM this evening. A few thunderstorms could produce small hail or a good gust of wind but our severe threat is low tonight.

Temperatures will quickly drop to the upper 40s by Sunday morning, and will continue to drop through the day. Scattered showers will last through much of Sunday, with around a half inch to an inch of accumulation possible by the end of the day.

As temps continue to drop Sunday night, rain will change to snow. How much will accumulate will be tricky since the ground has warmed so much in the past week. Right now, it looks like up to 3 inches could be possible on grassy surfaces, with higher totals possible to the north and west. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Juneau, Adams and Vernon counties until 10 AM Monday.

Looking Ahead...

Any snow that does stick won’t last too long as temps will be back in the 50s and 60s through the rest of the week. Tuesday looks to be the nicest day, with rain chances returning Wednesday and Thursday. Thankfully this will really help reduce the fire danger across the state, but we’ll also have to keep a close eye on some rivers that are already running high.

