Train with hazardous materials derails in rural Maine

A train carrying hazardous materials has derailed and caught fire in Rockwood, Maine, fire...
A train carrying hazardous materials has derailed and caught fire in Rockwood, Maine, fire officials said.(Rockwood Fire & Rescue)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKWOOD, Maine (AP) — A train carrying hazardous materials has derailed and caught fire in Rockwood, Maine, fire officials said.

Rockwood Fire & Rescue posted a photo of the derailment Saturday on its Facebook page and advised residents “to stay clear!” It was unclear if there were injuries in the derailment. The department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rockwood is in the north-central part of the state in a mostly rural area. It’s near Moosehead Lake, one of the largest bodies of freshwater in the state.

The derailment is the latest one to plague the rail industry. Federal regulators and members of Congress are urging railroads to do more to prevent derailments after recent fiery wrecks involving hazardous chemicals in Ohio and Minnesota prompted evacuations.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Madison: Student dies at off-campus residence
Police investigating near Danny's Pub
One person shot in downtown Madison
Cat living in Richland Co. shelter for 8 years in search of right home
fatal crash Jefferson County
Motorcycle rider dead after crash in Jefferson County
Officials released a vehicle description of the suspect vehicle in a fatal Madison hit-and-run.
Suspect ID’d in deadly hit-and-run faced 4 hit-and-run charges at the time

Latest News

Emily Breidenbach of the Chetek Police Department and Hunter Scheel of the Cameron Police...
Funeral and procession held for fallen northwest Wisconsin officers
Lucas Helmke, an Australian father, powered through 3,206 pushups to break the world record for...
Man sets world record with more than 3,200 pushups in an hour
How to be prepared for severe weather
The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for information on three missing American sailors, identified as...
US Coast Guard, Mexican navy searching for 3 missing American sailors